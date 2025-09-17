“Jobs Must Be Awarded on Merit”: Alupo Cracks Down on Recruitment Bribery

Authorities in the Teso sub-region have been cautioned following renewed warnings against corruption, particularly extortion and bribery, during upcoming public service recruitment efforts.

The warning was issued by Vice President Jessica Alupo amid longstanding allegations that job seekers are often forced to pay large sums in bribes to obtain government positions. This alert comes as Katakwi District prepares for a large scale hiring campaign to recruit teachers, health professionals, agricultural extension officers, and other skilled personnel.

According to Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Samuel Becker Opio, the Ministry of Public Service has approved a wage bill amounting to 9 billion Shillings to facilitate the hiring process.

Out of the total, 954 million Shillings has been allocated to hire agricultural extension staff, 4 billion Shillings to support the operationalisation of secondary schools, 1 billion Shillings for public health workers, another 1 billion Shillings for local government employees, and 225 million Shillings for staffing technical schools.

Katakwi District has a history of controversies surrounding recruitment. During the 2020–2021 exercise, several successful candidates were denied appointments after a bribery scheme was uncovered, prompting widespread public criticism.

In response, Vice President Alupo has urged District Service Commissions (DSCs) and council clerks throughout Teso to steer clear of any corrupt practices. “Jobs must be awarded strictly on merit,” Alupo emphasized, advocating for transparency through open, community-based “Baraza” interview forums to allow the public to monitor hiring decisions.

Her warning is supported by findings from a recent report by the Inspectorate of Government (IG), which revealed that between 2018 and 2022, job applicants paid at least 29 billion Shillings in bribes to secure roles in local governments across Uganda.

The report indicates that bribes for entry-level jobs like Grade III teachers and nursing assistants averaged 3 million Shillings, while more senior positions, such as departmental heads, could cost up to 50 million Shillings. The IG estimates that during that five-year period, job seekers were asked to pay a total of 78 billion Shillings in bribes.

With public sector employment in high demand, the recruitment system faces immense pressure and remains vulnerable to corruption. Alupo maintains that instilling a sense of patriotism among District Service Commission members and involving the community more directly in recruitment processes are essential steps toward restoring public trust.

Source: URN

Comments

comments