Four Butambala Officials Charged Over Theft of 80,000 Liters of Fuel Meant for Road Works

A corruption scandal has rocked Butambala District after four senior government officials were today charged on with theft of public resources, specifically fuel worth over UGX 431 million. The accused are alleged to have orchestrated the misappropriation of more than 80,000 liters of fuel meant for road maintenance projects under the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

The suspects; Naigembe Jessica (acting district engineer), Wandera Joseph (chief financial officer), Muwaga Fred (district internal auditor), and Kizito Charles Mukalazi (district driver), appeared before the Butambala Chief Magistrate’s Court and were remanded until July 28, 2025.

According to investigators from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the fuel theft occurred between April and June 2024. The missing 80,000.86 liters were part of a UGX 1 billion road maintenance grant.

The investigation reveals a well-orchestrated fraud operation allegedly led by Naigembe and her accomplice, Kayinga Geoffrey (acting district water officer), who is currently on the run. The duo is accused of inflating fuel requisitions for road projects and diverting the fuel for private or unaccounted-for use. They reportedly colluded with fuel station managers to forge records indicating that the fuel had been issued to drivers under the Works Department, a claim the drivers later denied.

Wandera and Muwaga are also in the spotlight for failing in their supervisory duties. Investigators say both officials benefited from the fuel diversion and allowed gross mismanagement of funds by neglecting their oversight roles.

Authorities are still pursuing Kayinga Geoffrey and have urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

The case has sparked outrage in Butambala, with local residents demanding accountability and swift justice, especially at a time when many of the district’s roads remain in poor condition despite huge allocations for repairs.

