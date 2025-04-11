Cash Bonanza: Museveni Defends Classified Funding, Accuses Opposition of Using Foreign Funds

President Yoweri Museveni has strongly defended the government’s use of classified funds, challenging opposition members of parliament and the media for questioning their purpose. In a press release issued on Friday, April 11, 2025, President Museveni addressed concerns raised by Opposition MPs, led by Kivumbi, regarding the alleged allocation of sh. 100 million per person to MPs through classified funds.

Acting Leader of Opposition Muwanga Kivumbi told reporters at Parliament on Thursday that the alleged Shs 100 million cash ‘bonanza’ for MPs, which was sourced from a classified State House account, is a ploy to influence the voting on critical legislation, namely the Coffee Amendment Bill and the UPDF Amendment Bill.”

However, General Museveni in the statement has criticized the opposition’s narrative, suggesting a lack of patriotism and raising questions about their focus. “For the Kivumbi group of Opposition MPs and for the Monitor Newspaper, I have one question: ‘Dear Sirs and madams, have you ever heard of foreign funds being sent into Uganda to influence our politics in the favour of the foreigners?'” he stated.

He further questioned the opposition’s silence on the issue of foreign funds, asking, “If you are an anti-corruption warrior you claim to be, why have you never talked about these foreign funds?” The President equated receiving foreign funds to being not only corrupt but also a traitor. In explaining the purpose of classified funds, President Museveni stated that they are used for purchasing classified equipment and supporting activities aimed at countering enemy schemes and maintaining peace in Uganda. He asserted that these funds have been instrumental in ensuring Uganda’s peace and security, asking, “Has this helped to keep the peace? Absolutely. Is that not the reason why Uganda is an island of peace in this area?” The President also highlighted the issue of foreign influence in Ugandan politics, citing the example of US Congressman Rep. Andy Barr’s remarks regarding US funding and policies towards Uganda. Rep. Barr had questioned the Biden administration’s actions towards Uganda, particularly concerning the anti-homosexuality law, and the implications for Uganda’s relationships with other countries like China. President Museveni asked the opposition, “Did our great ‘anti-corruption’ fighters of the Kivumbi group hear about this? Are you anti-corruption fighters or enemy agents? In time, you will be exposed. Wait.” President Museveni’s denial of the alleged Shs100m cash bonanza adds more difficulty to the search to discover where the said money came from and who is behind it. Also, it puts the opposition to the test if the allegation holds water or it’s a political movie!

