Uganda mourns death of Former Minister Mary Karooro Okurut

Uganda is mourning the death of veteran politician, academic, and writer Mary Karooro Okurut.

Karooro Okurut was a respected figure in Uganda’s political, literary, and academic circles. She served in several key government positions, including as Minister for national security, and later as Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister under President Yoweri Museveni’s administration.

Born in 1954 in Bushenyi District, Karooro attended Bweranyangi Primary School and Bweranyangi Girls’ Senior Secondary School for her elementary and middle school education and later Trinity College Nabbingo to carry out her high school education. Karooro had a distinguished academic career, earning a Master’s degree in literature from Makerere University. She began her professional journey as a lecturer at the same university, before moving into government and public service in the early 1990s.

She entered politics formally in 2004 and represented Bushenyi District as a Member of Parliament for nearly two decades. Known for her eloquence and commitment to women’s empowerment, Karooro was a founding member of the Uganda Women Writers Association (FEMRITE), which helped launch the careers of many prominent Ugandan writers.

In addition to her political and advocacy work, Karooro Okurut was a published author. Her novel The Invisible Weevil is widely studied in African literature courses and is praised for its portrayal of post-independence Uganda and the struggles of corruption and identity.

Tributes have poured in from across the country.

“With so much pain, grief & sorrow, I announce the death of my ‘bosom buddy’ Mary Karooro Okurut. My literature teacher, my mentor, my very close buddy, my world, my all. So painful to imagine . This is a sting I’ll never forget. May the angels receive her in glory” said Margaret Muhanga.

“She was more than a politician,” said writer and activist Beatrice Lamwaka. “She opened doors for Ugandan women in politics and literature, and her legacy will continue through the many lives she touched.”

Funeral arrangements are underway.

Mary Karooro was married to the late Stanislaus Okurut, and together they had eight children.

Mary Karooro Okurut leaves behind a powerful legacy as a scholar, leader, and champion for the written word.

