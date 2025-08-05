UPDF Unveils New Leadership for National Military Referral Hospital

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) on Monday officially inaugurated the new leadership for the UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya, appointing Col Ronald Nangamba as Chief Executive Officer and Col Dr John Lusiba as Deputy CEO.

Presiding over the inaugural meeting, Maj Gen Ambrose Musinguzi, the Joint Staff – Health Services, urged the new leadership to prioritise international accreditation and uphold high standards as the hospital prepares for its official opening in October.

He described the hospital as the apex of UPDF’s referral system and a key welfare project that has continued to receive strong support from the Defence leadership. “We must work towards international accreditation if we are to attract global patients and organisations like the United Nations. It is not easy, but it is attainable,” he said.

“This hospital is the apex of our referral system in the UPDF.”

Maj Gen Musinguzi commended the UPDF leadership for consistently backing the project, saying issues affecting the hospital have always been addressed promptly and decisively. “You have treated this as a welfare project and given it full support. Whenever issues come up, they are addressed swiftly and decisively,” he said.

He urged the incoming leadership to focus on timely procurement processes to improve service delivery while maintaining affordability and effectiveness.

Maj Gen Musinguzi congratulated Col Dr Nangamba, praising his track record and familiarity with the hospital’s development from its early stages. “You know this hospital from its foundation. There is nothing that will stop you from making it the best hospital in Uganda and the region,” he said.

Col Dr Nangamba thanked the Commander-in-Chief and the Defence leadership for the trust placed in him, describing his new role as a task of “high magnitude.” He vowed to uphold the hospital’s objectives and meet the expectations of the UPDF and the nation. “I am aware of the hope placed in this hospital, both within and beyond the UPDF,” he said.

Deputy CEO Col Dr John Lusiba also expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged to work closely with Col Dr Nangamba to achieve the hospital’s goals.

The meeting was attended by senior and junior UPDF officers.

