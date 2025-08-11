A Celebration with a Heartbeat”: Uganda’s India Day Raises Funds for Life-Saving Heart Surgeries

Thousands gathered at Kololo Independence Grounds on Saturday, August 9, to celebrate Uganda’s annual India Day, an event that combined vibrant cultural festivities with a heartfelt mission to fund lifesaving heart surgeries for over 100 Ugandan children born with congenital heart defects.

Organized by the Indian Association Uganda and the Sindhi Community Uganda, the event was sponsored by Kansai Plascon Uganda, which generously donated 300 million Ugandan shillings (approximately \$80,000) toward the cause. Santosh Gumte, Managing Director of Kansai Plascon Uganda, highlighted the urgency of the issue, revealing that about 8,300 children are born each year in Uganda with heart defects.

“We cannot stand by and let that potential fade away,” Gumte said. “Our paint brings color to homes, but our partnerships and community work bring hope to hearts.”

Paresh R. Mehta, acting chairman of the Indian Association Uganda, described the day as “a celebration with a heartbeat.” He announced that the first group of 50 children would soon travel to India for surgeries, with all medical and travel expenses fully covered by partners, including Airtel Uganda, Uganda Airlines, the Rotary Clubs, and the Ruparelia Group.

The event was rich in Indian culture, featuring traditional dance performances and the enticing aroma of Indian street food. Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, delivered a keynote address praising the Indian community’s significant contributions to Uganda’s economy and social programs.

“Tonight’s cause is deeply aligned with our national goals,” Wamala said, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access.

Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, H.E. Upender Singh Rawat, emphasised the event’s dual purpose of celebrating India’s independence and the enduring friendship between India and Uganda.

The evening ended on a high note with dazzling fireworks and lively performances by Indian pop stars Anjana Padmanabhan and Guru Randhawa. Awards were also presented to individuals and organisations recognised for their contributions to blood donation and medical aid in Uganda, highlighting the spirit of giving that defined the day.

