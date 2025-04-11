Who’s Signed? Here is Opposition MPs’ List Of Those That Rejecting Alleged Payments

Vocal MPs such as Medard Lubege Ssegona of Busiro East, Nambooze Bakireke of Mukono Municipality, Luttamaguzi Ssemakula, Abed Bwanika, Mathias Mpuuga and many others have not signed. Of the 109 opposition Members, only 37 have signed.

A deep division has surfaced within Uganda’s opposition as a call by Acting Leader of Opposition Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi for MPs to publicly reject an alleged 100 million shilling “cash bonanza” has seen a lukewarm response.

On Thursday, Kivumbi directed all opposition lawmakers to sign a resolution stating they did not receive the funds, purportedly being distributed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s government to influence legislative decisions, and to return the money if they did. He condemned the practice as an attempt to undermine Parliament. “Whoever will fail to sign, we will know you took the money,” Kivumbi stated, emphasizing the resolution as a simple test of integrity. However, the call has been met with significant resistance. As of today, only 37 out of 109 opposition Members of Parliament have signed the resolution. This low turnout raises serious questions about the stance of the majority of opposition MPs on the alleged payments and their commitment to transparency in the face of potential government influence. The reluctance of so many to publicly declare their rejection of the “cash bonanza” signals a notable rift within the opposition ranks. Here is the list

Comments

comments