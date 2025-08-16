Uganda to Hold First-Ever Rhino Naming Ceremony in September

Uganda will hold its first-ever rhino naming ceremony this September, a landmark event aimed at celebrating conservation efforts and restoring a species that was once extinct in the country.

The ceremony, scheduled for September 22 at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola District, will coincide with World Rhino Day, a global campaign dedicated to promoting rhino protection. The event is expected to raise over 11 million U.S. dollars for conservation initiatives.

Announcing the development on Tuesday, Martin Mugara, Uganda’s Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, emphasized the importance of rhino conservation to the country’s heritage and economy.

“Rhinos are not only part of our natural heritage, they are an asset that can drive tourism, jobs, and sustainable growth for our communities,” Mugara said in a post on X. “This naming ceremony is an opportunity for citizens, companies, and development partners to directly contribute towards rhino conservation.”

The initiative will also mark the start of a translocation program that will see rhinos moved from Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary to Ajai Wildlife Reserve in northern Uganda, where they last roamed freely decades ago.

According to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), more than 48 southern white rhinos and 17 calves born between 2021 and 2024 will be officially named during the ceremony.

Rhinos disappeared from Uganda’s wild in the early 1980s due to rampant poaching and civil unrest. However, a breeding program launched in 2004 at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary has since revitalized the population, offering hope for the species’ long-term survival in the country.

Conservationists and tourism operators have welcomed the planned ceremony, saying it signals a turning point for Uganda’s wildlife heritage and positions the country as a key player in regional conservation efforts.

