Uganda Mourns as Former Minister Mary Karooro Okurut Returns Home Ahead of Burial

The body of Mary Karooro Okurut, Uganda’s former minister, accomplished author, and long-serving Member of Parliament, has been repatriated to the country ahead of her official burial. Ms. Karooro passed away earlier this week in Nairobi, Kenya, where she had been receiving medical treatment.

Her body arrived in the early hours of Thursday morning at Entebbe International Airport, where it was solemnly received by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa. The moment marked the return of a dedicated public servant whose contributions to Uganda’s political and literary spheres have left a lasting impact.

President Yoweri Museveni granted Ms. Karooro an official burial, a gesture honouring her decades of public service and commitment to national development. The Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, confirmed the President’s directive and announced the formation of a National Organising Committee tasked with coordinating with the family to ensure a dignified farewell.

Ms. Karooro’s career spanned politics, education, and literature. She was celebrated for her tireless advocacy for her constituents, her role in shaping public policy, and her authorship, which enriched Uganda’s literary landscape. Her work inspired countless Ugandans and helped pave the way for future leaders and writers.

As the nation prepares to bid farewell, citizens, colleagues, and admirers remember her as a figure of integrity, dedication, and intellectual prowess. Her legacy is seen not only in the halls of Parliament but also in the broader cultural and educational contributions she championed throughout her life.

In commemorating Ms. Karooro, leaders and citizens alike have highlighted the importance of her contributions to public service, education, and literature, affirming that her influence will continue to resonate across generations. The National Organising Committee, in consultation with the family, will soon announce detailed arrangements for the official burial and memorial services.

Mary Karooro Okurut’s passing marks the end of a distinguished life devoted to the service of Uganda, leaving behind a rich legacy of leadership, scholarship, and public engagement that will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

