UPDF Commends Defence Attachés for Strengthening Military Diplomacy and Cooperation

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) commended Defence Attachés and Advisors accredited to Uganda for their key role in advancing defence diplomacy and strengthening military partnerships.

The appreciation was conveyed by Brig Gen Paddy Ankunda, Assistant Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security for Defence Engagement and International Affairs, during a routine security briefing held at the Defence Intelligence and Security headquarters in Mbuya. He delivered the remarks on behalf of Maj Gen Richard Otto, Chief of Defence Intelligence and Security.

“Your work continues to strengthen the bonds of friendship and strategic collaboration that unite our nations,” Brig Gen Ankunda told the attachés, noting that such engagements help review progress and create opportunities for greater cooperation.

He reaffirmed the UPDF’s commitment to advancing national security through defence diplomacy and underscored the vital role of attachés in fostering mutual understanding and shared values among security forces.

Speaking on behalf of the Defence Attachés Association, Dean Col Patrick Nkaduda thanked the UPDF leadership for hosting the briefing.

“I want to take this opportunity to appreciate the UPDF leadership for making this possible. We do not take it for granted, and we hope this engagement continues as we forge a way forward together,” Col Nkaduda said.

He reiterated the attachés’ commitment to working closely with the UPDF and deepening their understanding of security matters, pledging continued cooperation to strengthen ties between their countries and Uganda.

The briefing was attended by senior and junior UPDF officers, along with accredited Defence Attachés.

Source: UPDF

