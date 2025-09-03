NRM Parliamentary Candidate Remanded Over Alleged Assault on Prime Minister Nabbanja

Onesmas Twinamasiko, the NRM flag bearer for the Bugangaizi East parliamentary seat in Kakumiro District, has been remanded by the Kibaale Chief Magistrate’s Court over allegations of assaulting Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Twinamasiko was taken into custody on Wednesday and later appeared before Chief Magistrate Nazifah Namayanja, where he was formally charged with assault and inflicting bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the charge sheet seen by URN reporter, the alleged incident took place on July 17, 2025, during the declaration of NRM primary election results at the party’s offices in Kakumiro District. A confrontation reportedly broke out during the event, during which Twinamasiko is accused of attacking the Prime Minister in the presence of party members and security officials.

The court has ordered that he be held at Kibaale Government Prison until September 10, 2025, when his bail application will be considered.

