Kasibante and Mabirizi Join 2026 Presidential Line-Up

Robert Kasibante, representing the National Peasants’ Party (NPP), has been officially confirmed as a presidential candidate for the upcoming 2026 general elections by the Electoral Commission.

His nomination was confirmed by Electoral Commission Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, after all necessary documents were thoroughly reviewed.

“We have scrutinised and verified the nomination papers as presented by aspirant Kasibante Robert, and we have found he meets all criteria as prescribed in law,” Justice Byabakama stated, officially recognizing Kasibante as a presidential contender.

Following the nomination, Kasibante was assigned a security vehicle and 16 Counter-Terrorism police officers to ensure his safety throughout the campaign season, which is set to begin on 29th September 2025.

Speaking to the press, Kasibante emphasized that his campaign would prioritize meaningful change rather than hollow promises.

“Our government will be built on the struggles of the people. We must break the walls of inequality. Our agenda also constitutes land reforms so that people are protected from illegal evictions and land grabbing,” said Kasibante.

He also pledged to provide free, high-quality education for all children and launch youth empowerment initiatives focused on skills development.

In addition, the Electoral Commission also cleared Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (CP), who had earlier faced challenges qualifying due to concerns regarding his academic qualifications.

Mabirizi’s nomination was finalized just 30 minutes before the day’s nomination window closed.

Justice Byabakama explained that Mabirizi had since met all the legal requirements stipulated under the Presidential Election Act. He was thus nominated and provided with the same level of security for the campaign period.

“When I first stood in 2016, I carried out mock elections, which were meant to open the eyes of the government that the people were tired. I didn’t succeed then because of the little time we were given. I have since traversed the country and built capacity so that Ugandans can rise against any person who is against their Constitutional rights,” Mabirizi told journalists.

Mabirizi also pledged to cut down the number of Ministers in his first 100 days in office if elected.

By the end of the first day of the nomination process, three presidential candidates had been officially declared. The exercise continues tomorrow, Wednesday, 24th September, and is set to conclude at 4:00 pm.

Among those expected to be nominated on the final day are National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi, among others.

