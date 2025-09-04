Uganda Police Prepare for Peaceful, Rights-Based Election Policing

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke has reassured the public of the force’s preparedness to handle the upcoming general elections peacefully and with full respect for human rights.

In a private meeting with police commanders from the Kiira region, Rusoke told reporters that preventing election-related violence is a shared duty. He highlighted the importance of collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Electoral Commission and civil society organizations to ensure consistent and impartial policing throughout the electoral period.

Rusoke revealed that the police have boosted their manpower and expanded their fleet in anticipation of the elections. He pointed out that while the force is committed to maintaining order, challenges often arise from clashes between rival groups or activities of small, violent gangs, which can complicate efforts to manage such situations.

On the topic of human rights, Rusoke urged the public to avoid actions that could result in severe injuries or loss of life. He admitted that there have been instances where individual officers have violated human rights and encouraged the public to report such cases to ensure accountability and appropriate disciplinary measures.

Rusoke also cautioned police officers against displaying political bias, warning that such behavior could damage the integrity of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Faith Namansa from the Human Rights Defenders Network pointed out that the police have often been cited in reports of human rights violations, and emphasized the need for reform. She noted that in high-pressure situations, some officers act without restraint, issuing commands that infringe on rights.

Namansa stressed the need for mutual cooperation between the police and other actors, noting that reducing election-related violence requires good faith, sound judgment, and a collective dedication to peace.

