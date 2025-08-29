Businessman Herman Kiyaga Killed in Mistaken Robbery, Suspect Confesses

The suspected killer of businessman Herman Kiyaga has told police that the fatal shooting during a recent robbery was accidental and that Kiyaga was not the intended target.

Gerald Muyingo, 28, the alleged shooter, confessed to police and military interrogations on Wednesday, ten days after the murder. Kiyaga, a mobile money and wholesale shop owner in Kikandwa, Wakiso district, was attacked at his business around 8 p.m. while counting the day’s earnings with one of his wives.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the armed assailants demanding money in Luganda as Kiyaga’s wife pleaded for mercy. Although some money was thrown to the attackers, they continued firing bullets, fatally hitting Kiyaga.

According to Muyingo, the robbery was ordered by their boss, who believed the businessman handled large sums in the evening. “My mission was to fire bullets to scare them and the nearby people. But he was killed by mistake,” Muyingo said.

During a scene reconstruction, Muyingo showed police where he had hidden the gun used in the attack. Four suspects are in custody, including two boda-boda riders tasked with facilitating the escape, and two accomplices identified as Ivan and Kayibanda. Ironically, one of the robbers was accidentally shot during the scuffle, leading to critical information that resulted in their arrest.

Kakiri Division Police Commander, SP Gerald Abasa, urged residents to collaborate with security agencies. “The police are yours. The military is yours. We are here to protect you. Your role is to alert us about criminals terrorising you. We promised you we would arrest these robbers, and we have them all,” he said.

Kiyaga’s death is part of a worrying pattern of attacks in the region. It occurred just three days after Kasangati businessman Deo Bwanika was killed in a similar evening assault. Last Sunday, businessman Anthony Mutinisa was gunned down by his private security guard and personal assistant, who fled with his new Land Cruiser V8. The suspects, Hillary Byaruhanga and Mark Akampa, were later arrested in Kanungu district while attempting to cross into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Authorities continue to investigate these cases as they urge the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Comments

comments