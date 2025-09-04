Police Disperse Protesters Backing Alleged ‘Nabbanja Slapper’ in Kakumiro

Law enforcement in Kakumiro District on Thursday afternoon dispersed demonstrators protesting the recent arrest and detention of Onesmus Twinamatsiko, the NRM parliamentary flag bearer for Bugangaizi East.

Twinamatsiko was taken into custody and presented before the Kibaale Chief Magistrate’s Court, led by Magistrate Nasifa Namayanja, on Wednesday. He is facing charges of assault and inflicting bodily harm on Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Though he pleaded not guilty to the charges and sought bail, the court deferred his bail hearing to September 10th.

The alleged incident took place on July 17, 2025, during the declaration of NRM primary election results at the party’s district offices in Kakumiro. A confrontation reportedly broke out during which Twinamatsiko is accused of assaulting the Prime Minister in view of party supporters and security officials.

On Thursday, large groups of residents mainly from Kisiita Town Council and Kisiita Sub county took to the streets, calling for Twinamatsiko’s immediate release. The protest drew participants including youth, women, and elderly citizens. However, police intervened and dispersed the crowds, resulting in confrontations between the protesters and security personnel.

Demonstrators claimed that the charges against Twinamatsiko lack clarity and suggested that the arrest is driven by political interests. They called on President Museveni to step in and address what they described as internal disputes within the NRM leadership in the district.

Residents argued that Twinamatsiko’s arrest appeared to be a deliberate attempt to block his nomination for the parliamentary race.

Comments

comments