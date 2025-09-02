Connect with us

Manchester United finalizes summer business with key departures and new signings

Sports

Manchester United finalizes summer business with key departures and new signings

Published on

With the transfer window now shut until January, Manchester United won’t be able to bring in any new signings for manager Ruben Amorim. However, there’s still a chance that more players could depart the club.

United were active right up to Monday night’s deadline, finalizing their fifth signing as goalkeeper Senne Lammens joined from Royal Antwerp in a £18.2 million deal. He follows the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, and Diego Leon at Old Trafford.

Ideally, Amorim would have liked to add a midfielder to his squad, with Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton among the names considered. But no deals came through, meaning Kobbie Mainoo remains with the team.
Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, and Jadon Sancho all completed exits to Napoli, Real Betis, and Aston Villa respectively. With Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho also departing earlier in the window, United managed to move on several members of their so-called ‘Bomb Squad’ during a challenging period.

Although the transfer window has closed in England and across most major European leagues, United could still offload players. The futures of Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, and Tyrell Malacia remain uncertain.

Lammens’ arrival gives Amorim a fresh option between the posts. Both Onana and Bayindir have underperformed this season, and the Belgian goalkeeper could soon claim the starting spot at Old Trafford.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, , , ,

More in Sports

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

Is global development decolonizing or recolonizing?
By August 29, 2025

Columnists

Uganda has Now Agreed to Take In US Deportees
By August 21, 2025

Columnists

Loneliness is Rife Among Young Men. It’s Time to Get Offline and Talk to Each Other
By August 15, 2025

Columnists

Someone At Last Starting to Take Note of the Children
By August 11, 2025

Columnists

The West Ignores Rwanda’s Dark Side – and Political Prisoners Like My Mother Pay the Price
By August 6, 2025
Advertisement
To Top