Manchester United finalizes summer business with key departures and new signings
With the transfer window now shut until January, Manchester United won’t be able to bring in any new signings for manager Ruben Amorim. However, there’s still a chance that more players could depart the club.
United were active right up to Monday night’s deadline, finalizing their fifth signing as goalkeeper Senne Lammens joined from Royal Antwerp in a £18.2 million deal. He follows the arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, and Diego Leon at Old Trafford.
Ideally, Amorim would have liked to add a midfielder to his squad, with Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton among the names considered. But no deals came through, meaning Kobbie Mainoo remains with the team.
Meanwhile, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, and Jadon Sancho all completed exits to Napoli, Real Betis, and Aston Villa respectively. With Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho also departing earlier in the window, United managed to move on several members of their so-called ‘Bomb Squad’ during a challenging period.
Although the transfer window has closed in England and across most major European leagues, United could still offload players. The futures of Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, and Tyrell Malacia remain uncertain.
Lammens’ arrival gives Amorim a fresh option between the posts. Both Onana and Bayindir have underperformed this season, and the Belgian goalkeeper could soon claim the starting spot at Old Trafford.