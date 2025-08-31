Morocco’s Oussama Lamlioui was the star of the show at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer after netting a decisive brace in the Atlas Lions’ 3-2 victory over Madagascar in Saturday’s final. Lamlioui struck in the 44th and 80th minutes, not only sealing Morocco’s third CHAN title but also cementing his place as the Puma Top Scorer of the competition with six goals.

Lamlioui finished ahead of South Africa’s Thabiso Kutumela, Uganda’s Allan Okello, and Algeria’s Soufiane Bayazid, each of whom scored three goals. His consistency and knack for scoring in crucial moments proved pivotal to Morocco’s successful campaign under coach Tarik Sektioui.

The 29-year-old forward had already made his mark in the group stages, scoring against Zambia, DR Congo, and hosts Tanzania, before converting in the semi-final penalty shootout against Senegal. Across four matches, Lamlioui recorded five goals and one assist, showcasing his clinical finishing and composure under pressure traits honed over years of experience with RS Berkane in the Moroccan Botola Pro and continental competitions.

Lamlioui succeeds Algeria’s Aymen Mahious, CHAN 2022 top scorer, continuing Morocco’s proud tradition of producing Golden Boot winners. Previous stars like Soufiane Rahimi (2020) and Ayoub El Kaabi (2018) also claimed the award, highlighting Morocco’s consistent dominance in the modern era of CHAN.

His impact extends beyond national duty. At club level, Lamlioui played a key role in RS Berkane’s third CAF Confederation Cup triumph, scoring six goals in ten matches, including a crucial strike in the semi-final first leg against Simba SC. Domestically, he netted 10 times in 21 Botola Pro matches this season, contributing to Berkane’s domestic double and further boosting his credentials for a senior national team call-up.

Lamlioui’s attacking style, marked by intelligent positioning, sharp movement in the box, and calmness in front of goal, made him Morocco’s primary offensive threat throughout the tournament. Coach Sektioui praised him after the final: “Oussama is a player who knows how to read the game and handle decisive moments. That’s what makes him special.”

Looking ahead, Lamlioui’s Golden Boot success positions him as a strong candidate for Morocco’s senior squad, following the path of previous CHAN stars who transitioned successfully to full international duty. With the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, his form could not be timelier.

As the Atlas Lions celebrate their continental triumph, Oussama Lamlioui leaves CHAN PAMOJA 2024 not only as the match-winner in the final but also as the tournament’s Golden Boot recipient, reinforcing Morocco’s reputation for producing elite forwards on the African stage.

Comments

comments