Morocco Crowned CHAN Kings After Thrilling 3-2 Final Victory Over Madagascar

Morocco cemented their place in African football history after lifting a record third TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) title with a pulsating 3-2 victory over Madagascar in the final at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Atlas Lions, champions in 2018 and 2020, were once again inspired by star forward Oussama Lamlaoui, whose decisive brace, including a spectacular 40-yard winner, secured their latest triumph and confirmed his status as the tournament’s standout performer.

Morocco’s journey to the crown was anything but straightforward. Their campaign began with a shocking 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Kenya in the group stage, a result that raised doubts about their title credentials. But coach Tarik Sektioui and his team regrouped swiftly, returning to the disciplined basics of organisation and efficiency that reignited their championship charge.

A 3-1 win over DR Congo in Nairobi restored belief, with Lamlaoui netting twice and captain Mohamed Rabie Hrimat scoring from the penalty spot. That performance sent a warning to rivals that Morocco was back in the hunt. The quarter-final clash against hosts Tanzania in Dar es Salaam then highlighted Morocco’s tactical maturity, as Hrimat’s commanding midfield display carried them to a hard-fought 1-0 win before a partisan crowd of over 40,000.

The semi-final in Kampala brought the sternest test yet, against defending champions Senegal. After a 1-1 stalemate over 120 minutes, Morocco held their nerve in the shootout, converting all five penalties while Senegal’s captain Seyni Ndiaye struck the crossbar. The 5-3 victory set up their third final in six years.

The final itself was a thriller befitting the occasion. Madagascar struck first through Felicite Manohantsoa, but Morocco responded quickly via Youssef Mehri. Lamlaoui then put the Atlas Lions ahead, only for Toky Rakotondraibe to equalise for the Barea. With the game delicately poised, Lamlaoui produced a moment of genius, catching goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa off his line with a stunning long-range effort that sealed Morocco’s 3-2 win and their place in the record books.

Lamlaoui finished as the tournament’s Golden Boot winner with six goals, while Hrimat’s consistency and leadership earned him the Best Player award. Coach Sektioui praised his team’s resilience, saying, “The players showed composure in the key moments. We have fought hard to reach this stage, and now we have written history together.”

By clinching CHAN 2024, Morocco not only surpassed DR Congo’s two titles to become the most successful team in the competition’s history but also reinforced their reputation as masters of resilience, organisation, and flair. The Atlas Lions’ legacy now stretches across three CHAN triumphs in seven years, setting a benchmark that future generations will aspire to emulate.

