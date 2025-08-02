Sports
Benjamin Sesko Left Out of Leipzig Squad Amid Transfer Speculation
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko was notably absent from the team’s lineup for their pre-season match against Atalanta, fueling ongoing speculation about an imminent transfer.
According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old forward is expected to make a move this month, though no final decision has been made by his representatives regarding his next destination.
Newcastle United have reportedly submitted an offer that aligns with Leipzig’s valuation of the player as star striker Alexander Isak’s future remains unstable. Meanwhile, Manchester United are also said to be in discussions with the Bundesliga club, keeping their interest alive.
Sesko’s omission comes alongside that of teammate Xavi Simons, who is also being linked with a potential transfer.