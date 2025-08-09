Gyokeres nets first goal as Arsenal finish off their preseason with a win over Athletic Club

Arsenal finish off their preseason with a 3-0 win over Athletic Club.

Arsenal football club’s new striker, Viktor Gyokeres, marked his highly anticipated debut with a confident header to open the scoring in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao club at the Emirates Stadium. The Swede, who joined from Sporting CP last month, expertly met Martin Zubimendi’s cross to give Mikel Arteta’s team the advantage in front of their home supporters.

Not long after, Bukayo Saka doubled the lead with a composed finish past Athletic Club’s Unai Simon, pushing the Gunners further ahead before half-time and reinforcing the excitement surrounding Arsenal’s attacking reinforcements. Havertz latched onto Saka’s brilliant pass to make it three.

Arsenal surely does finish its pre-season with a bang.

