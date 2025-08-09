Excitement Peaks as 2025 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon Race Kit Unveiled

With just two weeks to go, anticipation for the 2025 Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon has reached fever pitch following the official unveiling of this year’s race kit by Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) at its Kampala headquarters.

The launch event brought together media, fitness influencers, and key partners, revealing a kit that blends performance, style, and symbolic design. The official race shirt, in crisp white with Tusker Lite’s signature green accents, represents the glaciers of Mt. Rwenzori — a poignant reminder of their rapid erosion due to climate change.

New additions to the kit include a technical running cap for sun protection, a running belt for essentials, and a drawstring bag for race-day gear. Marathon finishers will receive special medals: gold for the 42km winners, engraved with the equator to celebrate the world’s only marathon that begins on the Equator, and silver for the 21km runners.

Set for August 23, 2025, in Kasese, the fourth edition of the marathon continues its mission — launched in 2022 — to position the Rwenzori region as a top destination for eco-tourism, adventure, and wellness. The event has grown into an international spectacle, attracting participants from more than 25 countries.

“The Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon is more than a run; it’s a celebration of courage, national pride, and shared ambition,” said Catherine Ndungu, UBL’s Marketing & Innovations Director. “It unites communities, businesses, and visitors while inspiring a new generation of goal-driven Ugandans.”

This year’s race offers four categories — the 42km Full Marathon, 21km Half Marathon, 10km Challenge Run, and the 5km “Here for the Vibes” Fun Run. Organizers expect over 6,000 runners, making 2025 the biggest edition yet.

The marathon is organized by Equator Hikes and supported by partners including the Uganda Tourism Board, Standard Chartered Bank, and KIA. Online registration is ongoing at www.mtrwenzorimarathon.com.

