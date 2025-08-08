Bayern Munich to Phase Out ‘Visit Rwanda’ Branding Amid Rebel Support Allegations

Bayern Munich has announced a shift in its partnership with Rwanda, confirming it will phase out the prominent “Visit Rwanda” branding and move away from what it now calls a “commercial sponsorship” amid growing international backlash over Rwanda’s alleged support for rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The German football giants said on Friday that the five-year deal signed in 2023 with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) will now be restructured into a three-year youth development programme focused on nurturing football talent in Rwanda through the FC Bayern Academy in Kigali.

The decision follows criticism from fans and human rights advocates who accuse Rwanda of “sports washing” — using high-profile football sponsorships to deflect attention from alleged human rights violations and military involvement in neighboring DRC. Earlier this year, Bayern supporters displayed a protest banner at a home game calling for the club to drop the deal.

“In constructive talks about our future direction, we agreed that a very special part of our relationship with the RDB was the developmental nature of our work in Kigali,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. “We are therefore transforming our commercial partnership into a talent programme and expanding the FC Bayern Academy in Kigali together with the RDB as both a football and social initiative.”

Bayern did not specify when the “Visit Rwanda” branding would be fully removed, but described the move as a “transition.” As of Friday, the branding still appeared on Bayern’s website under its list of official partners.

Rwanda’s increasing visibility in European football has sparked global debate. The East African nation first partnered with Arsenal in 2018, adding “Visit Rwanda” to the English club’s shirt sleeves. Deals with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Atletico Madrid followed in 2019 and 2024 respectively, including branding at stadiums and on training kits.

Critics argue that these sponsorships whitewash Rwanda’s alleged role in supporting the M23 rebel group, which has been blamed for widespread violence and instability in eastern DRC. A recent United Nations report accused Rwanda of backing the rebels, a claim Kigali continues to deny.

Rwanda maintains that its actions in the region are aimed at protecting its national security, claiming that remnants of the 1994 genocide continue to operate from Congolese territory. Authorities have also denied allegations of mineral exploitation in eastern DRC, where highly valuable resources like coltan and cobalt are found — essential materials for electronics and military technologies.

Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, said the revised agreement with Bayern would focus on building Rwanda’s long-term sports infrastructure. “This continued partnership with FC Bayern helps ensure that talent development remains anchored in our broader vision to position Rwanda as a global hub for tourism, investment, and high-performance sport,” he said.

The move marks a significant step back from Rwanda’s previous strategy of leveraging global football exposure to promote tourism. Bayern’s decision could put pressure on other clubs with similar deals to reassess their partnerships in light of human rights concerns and geopolitical scrutiny.

