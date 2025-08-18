Nakivubo Channel Redevelopment Gains Pace Ahead of AFCON 2027

The redevelopment of Nakivubo Channel, long considered Kampala’s most pressing drainage challenge, has received fresh momentum through a partnership between businessman Dr. Hamis Kiggundu, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), and guidance from Confederation of African Football (CAF) and African Nations Championship (CHAN) inspection teams.

The channel, which cuts through the heart of the central business district, has for decades been a source of flooding, pollution and safety hazards. Authorities say the ongoing works will transform it into a modern, environmentally friendly corridor that safeguards the city from floods while redefining Kampala’s landscape ahead of Uganda’s hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

During recent inspection visits, CAF officials commended progress on the project, stressing that upgrading the channel to international standards is vital for Kampala’s preparedness to host the continent’s premier football tournament. Their recommendations are being incorporated to ensure the facility meets environmental and infrastructural requirements.

KCCA is providing technical oversight and aligning the project with the city’s drainage masterplan. “The collaboration between public institutions and private investors such as Hamis Kiggundu is exactly what Kampala needs to address long-standing urban challenges. This is not only about AFCON; it is about leaving a permanent legacy of safety, beauty and functionality for city residents,” a KCCA official noted.

Ham, who is funding the redevelopment, described the project as both a duty and an opportunity for national pride. “Nakivubo Channel has been a source of floods, insecurity and loss of life for too long. This redevelopment is about giving Kampala a clean, safe and modern urban drainage system. It’s a responsibility we owe our people, and a statement that Uganda is ready for the future,” he said.

When complete, the channel will feature underground flood-control chambers, solid waste filtration systems, pedestrian walkways and green public spaces. Far from being an urban scar, Nakivubo will become a showcase of smart city design and an eco-friendly corridor supporting business and tourism.

The project is being hailed as a model of self-driven urban development, relying on local investment rather than foreign aid, and setting the tone for how African cities can embrace homegrown solutions to long-standing challenges.

Comments

comments