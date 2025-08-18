Nakivubo Channel Redevelopment Gains Pace Ahead of AFCON 2027

More in News
Health
Intermittent Fasting Explained: A Doctor’s Guide to Whether It’s Right for You
As a bariatric surgeon, I talk with patients every day about weight loss and improving their overall health....
Education
Over 1,400 Ugandans Graduate from Government-Led Vocational Training Program in Bukedi
In a country where unemployment remains one of the greatest challenges to socioeconomic transformation, vocational training...
Sports
Uganda to Host Somalia vs. Guinea FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Namboole
Uganda has been confirmed as the neutral venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifier...
Health
Experts Urge Government to Establish Human Milk Banks in Public Hospitals
Health and nutrition experts have called on government to prioritise the establishment of human milk banks...
Sports
League Opener Abandoned After Bournemouth’s Semenyo Reports Racist Abuse: ‘When Will It Stop?’
Friday’s opening Premier League game between Liverpool and Bournemouth was stopped in the first half after...
Columnists
Loneliness is Rife Among Young Men. It’s Time to Get Offline and Talk to Each Other
By Guest WriterAugust 15, 2025
Columnists
Someone At Last Starting to Take Note of the Children
By Ikebesi OmodingAugust 11, 2025
Columnists
The West Ignores Rwanda’s Dark Side – and Political Prisoners Like My Mother Pay the Price
By Guest WriterAugust 6, 2025
Columnists
This is the Week Scotland was Forced to Confront its Role in Slavery, and Say: ‘Yes, That Was Us
By Guest WriterAugust 4, 2025
Columnists
Tech manufacturing has powered Asia – now it’s a casualty of Trump’s tariffs
By Guest WriterAugust 2, 2025
