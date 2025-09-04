Giorgio Armani, Icon of Italian Fashion and Business, Dies at 91

Renowned Italian fashion icon and billionaire entrepreneur Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91.

Celebrated as a symbol of Italian sophistication, Armani revolutionized both men’s and women’s tailoring, adapting classic designs for contemporary tastes.

Though it began as a fashion house, the Armani brand grew into a global empire, branching into music, sports, and luxury hospitality.

Widely respected in the business world, his company generated annual revenues exceeding £2 billion.

A message shared on the brand’s official Instagram page noted that Armani remained deeply involved with his work until the very end, tirelessly contributing to his company, its collections, and future ventures. The statement described him as “indefatigable to the very end.”

