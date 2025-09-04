Connect with us

Giorgio Armani, Icon of Italian Fashion and Business, Dies at 91

News

Giorgio Armani, Icon of Italian Fashion and Business, Dies at 91

Published on

Renowned Italian fashion icon and billionaire entrepreneur Giorgio Armani has passed away at the age of 91.

Celebrated as a symbol of Italian sophistication, Armani revolutionized both men’s and women’s tailoring, adapting classic designs for contemporary tastes.

Though it began as a fashion house, the Armani brand grew into a global empire, branching into music, sports, and luxury hospitality.

Widely respected in the business world, his company generated annual revenues exceeding £2 billion.

A message shared on the brand’s official Instagram page noted that Armani remained deeply involved with his work until the very end, tirelessly contributing to his company, its collections, and future ventures. The statement described him as “indefatigable to the very end.”

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

Is global development decolonizing or recolonizing?
By August 29, 2025

Columnists

Uganda has Now Agreed to Take In US Deportees
By August 21, 2025

Columnists

Loneliness is Rife Among Young Men. It’s Time to Get Offline and Talk to Each Other
By August 15, 2025

Columnists

Someone At Last Starting to Take Note of the Children
By August 11, 2025

Columnists

The West Ignores Rwanda’s Dark Side – and Political Prisoners Like My Mother Pay the Price
By August 6, 2025
Advertisement
To Top