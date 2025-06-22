KCCA Launches UGX 149 Billion Road Project to Transform Kampala’s Infrastructure

More in Economy
Uganda Launches Landmark Program to Transform Cross-Border Trade with DRC into Pathway for Peace and Growth
In a significant step towards fostering regional stability and economic prosperity, Uganda’s Ministry of Trade, Industry,...
Kasaija Calls for UDB Expansion as Bank Reports UGX 57.8 Billion Profit in 2024
The Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija, has directed the Uganda Development...
East Africa Pushes Digital Overhaul for VAT Compliance, URA Reports 50% Boost
East African member states are being challenged to urgently transform their digital revenue collection systems to...
CSBAG Dialogue Hails Uganda’s Shs 875.8 Billion Mineral Investment, Urges Fiscal Discipline
Uganda is set to inject a massive Shs 875.8 billion into mineral-based industrial development, including the...
Experts Warn Uganda on Debt as Ambitious Economic Growth Plan Kicks Off
As Uganda officially embarks on an “ambitious” journey to grow its economy tenfold from $53 billion...
