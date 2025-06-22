Connect with us
Ministry of health

KCCA Launches UGX 149 Billion Road Project to Transform Kampala’s Infrastructure

KCCA Executive Director Hajat Sharifa Buzeki

Economy

KCCA Launches UGX 149 Billion Road Project to Transform Kampala’s Infrastructure

Published on

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has officially commenced the construction of 19.85 kilometres of roads across all five city divisions, marking a significant step forward in urban development under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Urban Development Project.

The ambitious infrastructure upgrade, funded by a World Bank loan totalling 149 billion shillings, is projected to be completed within 18 months. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday at Komamboga Playground in Kawempe Division.

Among the key roads earmarked for construction are essential arteries like 1.4 kilometers of Ben Kiwanuka Road, 0.3 kilometres of Matia Mulumba Road, 0.8 kilometres of Rashid Khamis Road, and 0.2 kilometers of Ginnery Road. Other roads included in this extensive project are Kira Road, Ntake Road, Kigobe Road, Mukalazi Road, Muganzirwazza Road, Katalemwa Road, Kyebando 34x Road, Nsambya Estate Road, Bemba Road, and Cape Villa Wavamuno Road.

Speaking at the launch, KCCA Executive Director Hajat Sharifa Buzeki emphasised the need for timely delivery, urging contractors to prioritise forward maintenance and ensure road safety throughout the construction period. Buzeki also clarified that contractors will be solely responsible for the cleanliness and waste management of the sites until the roads are officially handed over to KCCA. She cautioned both local and international firms to maintain tidy work environments and uphold safety standards for all road users.

Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo, the Member of Parliament for Nakawa East, lauded KCCA’s decision to distribute construction contracts among several companies, including local firms like Multiplex. He noted that this approach addresses past issues of project delays and substandard work often associated with assigning too many kilometers to a single contractor.

Emanuel Sserunjogi, Mayor of Kawempe Division, encouraged local residents to take ownership of the new roads and protect them from damage. He highlighted that four roads would be constructed in Kawempe, which he believes will significantly boost local development. However, Sserunjogi also revealed that two other roads in the division were excluded from the project due to residents’ refusal to provide the necessary right-of-way without compensation.

Responding to these concerns, Hajat Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, issued a stern warning against being misled by politicians into demanding compensation for road access. She cited the stalled construction of the Nalukolongo channel as a stark example of how such demands can impede vital projects. Minister Kabanda urged residents to act patriotically and support road construction without expecting compensation, underscoring that the World Bank loan does not cover such payments.

All roads under this transformative project will feature modern amenities, including wide walkways, security lighting, covered drainage systems, and dedicated utility corridors for piped water and internet infrastructure, promising a significant upgrade to Kampala’s urban landscape.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in Economy

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

Interview; I’m a Farmer Who Voted for Trump. His Tariffs Are Stressing Me Out.
By June 12, 2025

Columnists

Trump’s AI Pope Posting: Ridiculous; Nearly Insane
By June 10, 2025

Columnists

Emmanuel Otuko: Banking on a plastic-free future through collective action
By June 7, 2025

Columnists

Sarah Musumba: Dear Plastic….It’s Over, Signed Uganda
By June 5, 2025

Columnists

Kaduma Richard:Beat waste, build a regenerative future
By June 5, 2025

solar

Advertisement
To Top