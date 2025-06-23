Economy
President Museveni Commissions Mengo Skilling Hub, Urges Support for NRM in Development Drive
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni last week commissioned the Mengo Zonal Presidential Industrial Skilling Hub in Kayunga District, marking a significant step in the government’s efforts to promote industrial skilling and combat poverty. The commissioning was a key highlight of the President’s ongoing countrywide assessment tour focused on the Parish Development Model (PDM) and broader wealth creation initiatives in the Greater Mukono region.
President Museveni’s journey through Greater Mukono was met with enthusiastic crowds, as thousands of residents lined the roadsides to greet him. The President made several unscheduled stopovers, delivering brief but impactful addresses in Mukono town, Kabembe, Kalagi, Nakifuma, and Kayunga town. His core message throughout these engagements revolved around the critical need for citizens to elect leaders who are genuinely aligned with National Resistance Movement (NRM) principles and are committed to the diligent implementation of government programs.
“The problem you have is that you elect leaders who don’t follow up on the money we send to the ground to help you fight poverty,” President Museveni stated, underscoring the importance of accountability in local leadership. He urged the electorate to cast their votes for NRM candidates in the upcoming general elections in January 2026, asserting that only NRM-loyal leaders can effectively drive development and ensure the proper utilisation of public funds.
During his stop in Kabembe town, President Museveni pledged UGX 20 million to support the local Women’s SACCO and committed to following up on the reconstruction of their market, which had been destroyed by fire. Upon his arrival in Kayunga, the President was warmly received by jubilant residents and students of Hopeful Future Secondary School. In a gesture of appreciation, he donated two cows to the students, encouraging them to pursue their education diligently for a prosperous future.
President Museveni also commended the Kayunga Woman Member of Parliament, Aidah Nantaba Erios, for her active advocacy in promoting government programs within the district. Nantaba, while expressing gratitude for the Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE and USE) initiatives, highlighted the challenge of overcrowded classrooms due to the significant increase in enrollment.
In response to local concerns, President Museveni pledged to address critical issues, including instances of land grabbing in Kayunga and the timely payment of veterans’ gratuity, locally known as akasiimo. He further committed UGX 50 million to a local women’s SACCO, aiming to bolster their income-generating projects. The President also assured residents that the long-awaited Galiraya-Bbaale road project would soon commence, signalling the government’s commitment to improving vital infrastructure and livelihoods in the area.
Reiterating the transformative potential of government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, President Museveni emphasised that his nationwide tour serves as a crucial monitoring exercise to ensure these programs achieve their intended goals of uplifting Ugandans from poverty. The visit to Greater Mukono is part of a broader series of PDM Presidential zonal tours, which have already covered regions including Greater Mpigi, Greater Masaka, Bugisu, Bukedi, Teso, Sebei, Karamoja, Lango, Acholi, West Nile, Rwenzori, Ankole, Kigezi, Tooro, and Bunyoro.