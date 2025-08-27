IGAD Meeting in Uganda Charts Path for Stronger Regional Response to Future Health Crises

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has convened a high-level consultative meeting in Kampala to enhance regional preparedness for pandemics and health emergencies, underscoring the urgency of coordinated action in an increasingly interconnected world.

The event, held under the PREPARED Project, brought together delegates from IGAD member states, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The discussions focused on governance, accountability, and strengthening cross-border mechanisms to ensure timely and effective responses to future health crises.

Dr. Fatuma Adan, IGAD’s Head of Mission in Kenya, opened the session by emphasising the importance of a “One Health” approach, which recognises the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Edith Namutebi, head of the Regional Peace and Security Department at Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said:

“This gathering is more than just a meeting; it is a platform to strengthen governance and structural preparedness, laying a firm foundation for effective regional emergency responses.”

Dr. Joselyn Bigirwa, IGAD’s Head of Mission to Uganda, formally welcomed participants and praised Uganda’s experience in managing public health emergencies, citing its swift response to outbreaks such as Ebola and COVID-19. She noted that the meeting aimed to review governance structures and accountability mechanisms to ensure that the PREPARED Project achieves sustainability and long-term impact.

Representatives from IGAD’s partners, including WHO and IFRC, reiterated their support for the initiative. The IFRC delegation emphasized the critical role of community engagement in preparedness and response efforts, while the WHO stressed the need to improve surveillance, early detection, and equitable access to health resources across the region.

Dr. Charles Olaro, Director General of Uganda’s Ministry of Health, reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to regional collaboration, calling for stronger multi-sectoral partnerships that would help build a resilient health system capable of withstanding future shocks.

The chair of the IGAD member states’ delegation, representing Djibouti, emphasised the urgency of reinforcing preparedness systems against cross-border health threats. He urged member states to leverage the platform to establish robust frameworks that can mitigate risks posed by future pandemics.

Participants hailed the Kampala consultative meeting as an important milestone in the implementation of the PREPARED Project in the Horn of Africa, one that would lay the groundwork for stronger cooperation in times of crisis.

As the meeting concluded, stakeholders agreed that regional health security cannot be left to individual countries alone. Instead, it requires a united front, integrating governance reforms, community participation, and resource-sharing to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of millions across the IGAD region.

Comments

comments