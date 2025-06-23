Economy
Uganda Defies Border Closures, Boosts Exports to DRC to Over $800 Million
Uganda has achieved a significant milestone in its trade relations with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with export earnings surging to over $800 million in the 2024-2025 financial year. This impressive performance comes despite the persistent closure of several crucial border points due to ongoing instability in the eastern DRC.
According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, the robust export figures highlight Uganda’s resilience and strong commercial ties with its western neighbour. Key border crossings at Bunagana and Kitagoma in Kisoro District, and Ishasha in Kanungu District, remain shut following the seizure of areas in North Kivu Province by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group.1 Furthermore, the DRC’s suspension of trade through Rwanda, enacted after M23 rebels captured Goma City, has consequently halted transit via Uganda-Rwanda border points such as Katuna and Chanika.
Currently, the only operational and legal trade border points between Uganda and the DRC are Mpodwe in Kasese District and Goli in Nebbi District.
Uganda’s Minister of State for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, David Bahati, confirmed the remarkable export revenue, emphasising that trade with the DRC has rebounded strongly from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the exact losses incurred during the pandemic were not disclosed, the recovery underscores the importance of the DRC market for Ugandan producers. The primary exports driving this growth include vital commodities such as steel, soap, maize, meat, and milk.
Minister Bahati expressed optimism that ongoing peace-building efforts between Uganda and the DRC will further solidify and expand trade relations, promising even greater economic benefits for both nations.
Adding to this positive outlook, earlier this month, Uganda and the DRC jointly launched two significant programs aimed at enhancing cross-border stability and trade: the “Strengthening Cross-Border Cooperation, Stabilisation, and Border Resilience” and “Peaceful and Resilient Borders” initiatives. These programs, funded by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union with a total of $25 million, are being implemented in the DRC’s Ituri Province.
Their objectives include fostering safe and orderly migration, improving cross-border movement, and upgrading transportation infrastructure to reduce logistics costs and boost overall trade volumes. These collaborative efforts are expected to pave the way for even more robust trade performance in the coming years.