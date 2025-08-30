Museveni Commissions New Factories, Breaks Ground on Nine More at Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to driving industrialisation, job creation, and wealth generation as he commissioned four new factories and broke ground on nine others at the Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park.

Speaking at the ceremony in the Elgon sub-region, Museveni said Uganda’s industrialisation agenda continues to gain momentum by attracting credible investors who are providing both jobs and vital goods to meet local demand. The park currently employs over 11,000 Ugandans and plays a central role in reducing the country’s reliance on imports.

“The industrial park helps address import substitution demands for consumer and commercial goods. I challenge Ugandans to prioritise the NRM strategic development plans and take advantage of the opportunities here,” Museveni said.

The four newly commissioned factories include Unisteel Investments, Nice Textiles, Xinlon Textiles and Garment Technology Co., and Timber Paper Industry Co. Each is expected to expand Uganda’s manufacturing base while creating additional employment opportunities.

The president also laid the groundwork for nine new factories, which will add to the park’s growing portfolio. These include Young Tze Industry Ltd., Planetic Industries-SM Ltd., Elgon Steel Uganda Ltd., Shentang Machineries Manufacturing Uganda Ltd., Hercules Automobile, Hailan Industries Ltd., Myno Technology Co. Ltd., Futian Hardware Uganda Ltd., and Aofan Garments Co. Ltd.

Museveni further revealed that the government plans to allocate an additional 600 acres of land to the park to allow for future expansion. He pledged infrastructure improvements, including better drainage systems and a stable power supply to support production.

State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatisation, Evelyn Anite, noted that Uganda’s industrialisation efforts have already created over 1.2 million factory jobs nationwide. She assured Ugandans, particularly the youth, of continued opportunities as the government advances its “scale-up” strategy.

“We are scaling up. The youth should be assured of total employment as the government pushes forward with industrialisation,” Anite said.

Paul Zhang, chairman of Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park and Tian Tang Group, reported that the park now hosts 73 factories in active production. He commended the president and government for their supportive policies, which he said have enabled the park’s rapid growth and job creation.

“Today, the park employs over 10,000 workers, especially the youth. This progress would not have been possible without the government’s endorsement and good policies,” Zhang said.

The commissioning marks another milestone in Uganda’s journey toward becoming a manufacturing-driven economy. With the expansion of Sino-Uganda Mbale Industrial Park and other parks across the country, the government hopes to further boost import substitution, exports, and industrial employment, anchoring Uganda’s transformation into a middle-income economy.

As the sun set on Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony, the message was clear: Uganda’s industrialization agenda is alive and accelerating, with factories rising as symbols of jobs, progress, and national development.

Comments

comments