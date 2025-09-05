Victor Kiplangat Named Captain of Uganda’s Athletics Team for 2025 World Championships

World marathon champion Victor Kiplangat has been appointed captain of Uganda’s national athletics team for the upcoming 2025 World Athletics Championships scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan.

The decision to name Kiplangat as team leader came following a recommendation from fellow athletes currently in the national training camp. His selection was later endorsed by national coach and Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) Vice President Technical, Benjamin Njia.

Kiplangat will lead a team of 21 athletes, 11 women and 10 men, set to compete in a variety of disciplines including the marathon, track, and field events at the global championship.

A standout in long-distance running, Kiplangat claimed gold in the men’s marathon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He further cemented his status with a historic win at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, finishing in 2:08:53 to become Uganda’s first-ever world marathon champion.

Njia spoke highly of Kiplangat’s leadership qualities, calling him a disciplined and motivating figure within the team.

Speaking from the team’s training base at Trinity Biblical Institute in Kapchorwa, Kiplangat expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him.

The national squad is currently undergoing intense training as it prepares to go head to head with strong athletics nations such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and hosts Japan. Uganda will be aiming to build on its recent success in middle and long distance events.

The 2025 World Athletics Championships will take place this September, attracting thousands of athletes and fans from around the globe.‍

