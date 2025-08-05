Investing Is for Everyone, Not Just the Wealthy – CMA Uganda

For generations, many Ugandans have believed that investing is a game played only by the rich or those with expert financial knowledge. But the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Uganda is on a mission to dismantle this myth—and usher in a new era of inclusive financial empowerment.

Speaking passionately about the need to shift public perception, Josephine Okui Ossiya, Chief Executive Officer of CMA, emphasized that investing is not only for the elite. “When I speak with people across Uganda, I often hear, ‘Investing? That’s for the wealthy,’ or ‘It’s too complicated,’” Ossiya revealed.

“These beliefs have kept far too many on the sidelines. But the reality is a game-changer: you can start investing in licensed and regulated products with as little as Shs100,000.”

This simple but powerful truth lies at the heart of a broader national movement to redefine wealth-building in Uganda. The CMA is not only regulating capital markets but actively opening them up—making investing accessible, secure, and tailored to the realities of everyday Ugandans.

Ossiya pointed to several practical and safe investment options available to first-time investors: Collective Investment Schemes (Unit Trusts): These professionally managed funds pool resources from many individuals and invest in a diversified basket of assets like stocks and bonds—helping spread risk and maximize returns.

Government Securities: Treasury Bills and Bonds issued by the Government of Uganda offer one of the safest ways to invest, especially for those looking for stable, long-term gains. Listed Shares: With a modest amount, Ugandans can buy shares in publicly listed companies—allowing them to grow with the businesses they believe in.

“The earlier you start, the more your money has time to grow,” Ossiya explained. “Through the power of compounding, even modest, consistent investments can lead to life-changing outcomes over time.”

Beyond just offering investment options, CMA Uganda is working to build a culture of saving and investment—one that normalises financial growth and literacy for all, regardless of background or income.

“Our goal is to transform investing from a perceived privilege into a national opportunity,” Ossiya said. “We want every Ugandan to feel empowered, informed, and confident enough to take that first step.”

With low barriers to entry and a commitment to financial education, the CMA hopes to replace fear and confusion with knowledge and action.

CMA Uganda’s message is clear: wealth isn’t built overnight—it’s built steadily, with patience, consistency, and the courage to begin. “Your path to financial freedom can begin today,” Ossiya urged.

“All it takes is a decision to move past old myths and embrace a new, more empowered way of thinking about your money.”

As Uganda’s economy continues to expand, CMA’s inclusive approach to capital markets could unlock financial growth for millions—one small investment at a time.

