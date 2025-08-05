Afrigo Band Marks 50 Years with “Legends of Sound” Mega Concert

Uganda’s most celebrated musical group, Afrigo Band, is turning 50, and the golden jubilee promises to be nothing short of historic. The milestone will be marked with a mega concert, “Legends of Sound: Afrigo at 50”, set for August 16th at Lugogo Millennium Grounds.

Ahead of the grand celebration, the band paid a special visit to Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) in Port Bell, Luzira — home of Tusker Malt Lager, the official sponsor of the event. The visit saw Afrigo present the UBL executive team with exclusive concert tickets, symbolising the strong partnership between the two cultural icons.

Speaking during the engagement, Catherine Ndungu, UBL’s Marketing and Innovations Director, hailed Afrigo’s unmatched contribution to Ugandan music:

“Fifty years of consistency, passion, and craft is nothing short of remarkable. Afrigo Band embodies everything Tusker Malt stands for — longevity, authenticity, quality, and craftsmanship. Afrigo at 50 isn’t just a concert; it’s a moment in Ugandan music history.”

Representing UBL Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo, Finance and Strategy Director Josephine Njoroge praised Afrigo’s enduring relevance: “Afrigo’s ability to remain relevant across generations is extraordinary. This is more than a partnership; it’s a cultural milestone.”

Ali Alibhai, CEO of Talent Africa, the production company behind the concert, added: “Afrigo is not just a band, they are part of our national identity. This celebration is long overdue.”

For Afrigo Band, the visit to UBL was deeply sentimental. Executive Director James Wasula reflected on the group’s early days: “This feels like coming home. UBL was one of our very first sponsors, and together we brought music to life in unforgettable ways. Being back here, where it all started, is truly special.”

With a promise of nostalgic hits, electrifying performances, and the premium taste of Tusker Malt, Afrigo at 50 is set to be a night where Uganda sings, dances, and toasts to five decades of musical brilliance.

Fans are urged to prepare for an unforgettable evening celebrating the sound, spirit, and legacy of Uganda’s greatest band.

