Get ready, Uganda. The flame is back—and this time, it’s burning brighter than ever.

The Nyege Nyege Festival, East Africa’s most electrifying celebration of music, art, and culture, is gearing up for its 10th anniversary edition, set to ignite Adrift Overland Camp in Kayunga District from November 20th to 23rd, 2025. With the bold theme “Ekiggunda Ky’omuliro: The Gathering of the Flame,” this year’s edition promises to be a spiritual, sonic, and sensory explosion like no other.

From the muddy dance floors of Nile Discovery Beach to the scenic chaos of Itanda Falls, Nyege Nyege has never been afraid of reinvention. But 2025 ushers in a monumental shift—Kalagala Falls will now host what’s become Africa’s wildest and most unifying cultural gathering.

Organizers say this isn’t just a venue change—it’s a reawakening. “We wanted a space that could match the soul of Nyege Nyege,” said a festival spokesperson. “Kalagala’s raw natural energy gives us that sacred ground where art, spirit, and community collide.”

With its lush greenbanks, spiritual echoes, and adventurous terrain, Kalagala transforms Nyege Nyege from a festival into a pilgrimage.

This year’s lineup reads like a who’s-who of African experimental music, street sounds, and global underground legends. Expect over 300 performers—from tribal techno producers and West African funk bands to Ugandan bakisimba drummers and Caribbean dancehall queens.

Six stages will pump out nonstop music for four days, including the iconic Nyege Nyege Main Stage, the underground Boiler Room-style electronic dome, and a dedicated stage for traditional performances, afrobeats, and spoken word.

But Nyege Nyege is more than just music—it’s a movement.

From Afrofuturist fashion parades to open-air film screenings, food fairs, digital art installations, and yoga at sunrise, the festival curates an immersive world where Africa’s past, present, and future all dance under one sky.

What started in 2015 as a niche gathering of beat heads and bohemian creatives has exploded into an international cultural sensation. Over 15,000 people now attend each year—among them tourists, music curators, culture critics, and free spirits from across the globe.

Tourism officials estimate the festival injects billions into the local economy, with international guests spending generously on hotels, boda-bodas, rolexes, crafts, and weekend adventures up and down the Nile.

Nyege Nyege hasn’t danced its way to the top without stepping on a few toes. Over the years, it has faced backlash from conservative politicians and religious groups, accused of promoting immorality, homosexuality, and drug use. In 2018, the festival was nearly shut down—until President Museveni gave it the green light under strict police monitoring.

But controversy seems to fuel, not finish, Nyege Nyege. “Every time they try to kill the vibe, it only grows louder,” quipped one longtime festival-goer. “Nyege isn’t just a party—it’s resistance. It’s joy as rebellion.”

With early bird tickets already on sale, now’s the time to grab your spot before the stages light up, the drums echo through Kalagala, and the Nile pulses with four days of ecstatic energy.

Because Nyege Nyege is not just a festival—it’s an awakening.

A celebration of Africa’s creative fire.

A gathering of the flame.

And you?

You don’t want to miss it.

