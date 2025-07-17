Sheebah Honors Halima Namakula’s 50-Year Legacy with UGX 1M Ticket Giveaway

Musician Sheebah Karungi has joined the growing list of celebrities honoring veteran singer and mentor Halima Namakula ahead of her golden jubilee celebration in the creative arts industry.

Taking to her social media, Sheebah expressed admiration and gratitude for Namakula’s remarkable 50-year journey in the entertainment world, urging fans to turn up in large numbers for the grand celebration slated for Saturday, July 26, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

“Hello my lovers! On Saturday, 26th July, our very own Maama Halima Namakula will be live at Kampala Serena Hotel celebrating an incredible 50 years in the Creative Arts! Let’s all come together to show her the love and support she truly deserves,” Sheebah posted.

As a special tribute, the self-styled Queen Karma announced she will be buying tickets worth UGX 1 million for her fan base, the Sheebaholics, to attend and represent her at the event.

“To celebrate this milestone, I’m buying Sheebaholics tickets worth 1 million UGX so they can represent me on that special day,” she wrote.

