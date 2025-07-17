Pastor Bugembe Launches 20-Year Music Celebration With Victoria University

Victoria University has officially rolled out the red carpet for one of Uganda’s most beloved gospel icons, Pastor Wilson Bugembe, launching the “20 Years of Pastor Wilson Bugembe Music” mega concert in a dazzling event that merged music, testimony, and hope.

Held at the university auditorium, the launch saw over 1,000 new students from the July-August intake rally around the man whose music has touched countless souls across Uganda. Bugembe’s entrance was met with thunderous cheers, as students waved, danced, and sang along to his timeless hits.

The grand celebration concert is slated for August 8, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel, with MTN Uganda and Victoria University as the first official sponsors, marking a milestone moment in Uganda’s gospel entertainment scene.

In a moment that left the auditorium deeply moved, Bugembe recounted his life’s journey—from a homeless orphan on Kampala streets to becoming a national gospel star and lead pastor of The Worship House in Nansana.

“I lost both parents at a young age. I slept on verandas until a stranger led me to church. There, I met Steven Mbogo, and the congregation raised money for my mattress and clothes,” Bugembe recalled.

That act of love planted the seed for what would later become Mercy Child Care Centre in Wakiso, a home for orphaned children, mirroring his own childhood story.

In a powerful show of support, Victoria University Vice Chancellor Prof. Lawrence Muganga took the stage to honour Bugembe’s journey and challenge students to write their own impactful stories. “Bugembe is one of the most inspiring Ugandans of our time,” Muganga declared. “You study for just 15 hours a week—what are you doing with the rest of your time? Build something. Create impact.”

In a surprise announcement, Prof. Muganga revealed that the university had offered five full bursaries to children from Bugembe’s orphanage. “That’s a heart for God and for the future,” Bugembe said, visibly emotional. “This is the first university to support my concert. I’m deeply honoured.”

He also praised the university’s digital-first approach, where every student receives a laptop on a 3-year loan basis, replacing outdated notebooks with modern learning tools. “This is a digital university,” Muganga added. “Our students must harness the internet and AI—not just for learning, but for solving problems and shaping their future.”

The event climaxed in a lively sing-along session as Bugembe performed some of his most loved songs, including Komawo Eka, Wanaza, and Lengera Embaata. A few lucky students with standout vocals were awarded free tickets to the August 8 concert.

With support from MTN Uganda and Victoria University, the “20 Years of Pastor Wilson Bugembe” concert promises to be more than just a musical night—it will be a celebration of faith, transformation, and perseverance.

