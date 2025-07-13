Chameleone Eyes Land in Western Equatoria to Build Music School

Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleone, has appealed to the Government of Western Equatoria State (WES) to allocate land for the construction of a music and arts school to nurture local talent.

Chameleone made the appeal during South Sudan’s 14th Independence Anniversary celebration held on July 9 in Yambio. He said the proposed institution would be a legacy project aimed at empowering young people in the state.

“I don’t want to just come and perform and leave. I want to leave a legacy — and that legacy starts with building a school for music and arts in Western Equatoria,” Chameleone said.

The visit was the artiste’s second to South Sudan, having previously performed in Juba and Yei in 2002. He said his experiences during those visits inspired him to contribute more meaningfully, especially through music education.

Chameleone specifically appealed to the WES Acting Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, to provide land for the envisioned academy.

“My goal is to see Western Equatoria produce professional musicians and music producers that even Juba will look up to,” he emphasized.

He also called for unity between Ugandans and South Sudanese, stating: “We are not only Ugandans and South Sudanese — we are Africans. Let us push Africa forward together.”

The proposal has received warm support from local artistes and leaders.

Prominent WES-based singer Young Sugar Daddy, also known as Bebe Wine, praised Chameleone’s vision:

“Dr Jose Chameleone is an African icon. Every child knows him. His action sets an example and inspires the music industry, not only in WES but across the country,” he said.

Local female artiste Tasha K, who began her music journey in Yambio, called the day historic.

“Having the Mayanja family in Western Equatoria is unprecedented. It is a special moment for us as we celebrate our nationhood. I am honored to stand beside a legendary artiste,” she said.

The Azande King, Atoroba Peni Rikito Gbudue, urged Chameleone to serve as a cultural ambassador for the kingdom and peace. He encouraged collaboration with local musicians and mentorship.

“Can you help uplift our artistes so they can grow to be like you — not only within the Azande Kingdom, but beyond?” the King asked.

Rimbasa echoed the sentiments and applauded Chameleone’s commitment to youth empowerment.

“Western Equatoria is full of talent. These young men and women need support, exposure, and mentorship. Your presence and support will greatly inspire them,” the Governor said.

He urged the Ugandan star to become an ambassador for the youth, promoting and elevating their work.

Chameleone’s visit was organized by the Don Eddie Promotion, a Sudanese music promoter.

The musician’s engagement in South Sudan marks a significant step in regional cooperation through art and culture — with hopes high that the proposed music school would soon become a reality.

