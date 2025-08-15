Afrigo Band Promises an Unforgettable Night as Golden Jubilee Concert Draws Near

Afrigo Band, Uganda’s legendary music ensemble, has pledged to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans during their Golden Jubilee celebrations this Saturday at Millennium Grounds, Lugogo. The milestone event marks 50 years of the band’s iconic presence in East Africa’s music scene, promising a night full of nostalgia, energy, and high-calibre performances.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday evening at the Sheraton Hotel Kampala, the band’s members assured fans that they are fully prepared to give their best on stage. “We are ready to back our fans 100 per cent and make this celebration historic. Every note, every song, every beat will be dedicated to the people who have supported us for half a century,” said one of the band members.

Adding to the excitement, the legendary Congolese singer and Lingala maestro, Koffi Olomide, will join Afrigo Band for the celebration. Olomide, known for his electrifying performances across Africa and beyond, promised fans a top-notch show that would complement Afrigo Band’s timeless melodies. “We are bringing energy, passion, and unforgettable moments. Fans should come prepared for an exceptional night,” Olomide said.

The concert, organised by Talent Africa Group and sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda FlexiPay, Capital FM, CFAO Motors, and Sheraton Hotel Kampala, has already generated significant buzz. Event organisers confirmed that tickets are selling rapidly, with Silver tickets priced at UGX 60,000, Gold at UGX 125,000, VIP at UGX 250,000, and exclusive VIP tables of 8 available for UGX 3 million.

“This is more than a concert; it’s a historic celebration of 50 years of music that has shaped Uganda’s cultural landscape. Fans should not miss a single moment of this extraordinary evening,” said a spokesperson from Talent Africa Group.

Expectations are high for Millennium Grounds this Saturday, as the venue is set to host thousands of music lovers eager to witness one of Uganda’s most iconic bands in action. The Golden Jubilee concert promises not only live performances of Afrigo Band’s greatest hits but also unique collaborations with Koffi Olomide, creating memories that will linger long after the night ends.

With tickets flying off the shelves, fans are urged to secure their seats promptly to avoid missing what is shaping up to be the most talked-about entertainment event of the year. This landmark concert celebrates Afrigo Band’s incredible journey and their continued influence on Uganda’s music industry, making it a must-attend event for all music enthusiasts.

Comments

comments