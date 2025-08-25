Afrigo Band Bans All Unauthorized Filming and Broadcasting of Their Performances

Uganda’s iconic Afrigo Band has issued a firm warning against unauthorised recording, filming, broadcasting, or live streaming of their performances, emphasising that violations will carry serious consequences.

In a statement from the band’s Executive Office, all event organisers, staff, contractors, security personnel, and attendees are reminded that no part of a live show may be captured or shared without prior written permission. Verbal approvals are explicitly invalid.

The directive places full responsibility on event organisers to enforce compliance. “Organisers must ensure that everyone involved—from crew to attendees—is aware of these restrictions. Failure to prevent unauthorised recording or streaming will make the organiser liable,” the statement reads.

Those wishing to obtain permission must submit written requests to the Executive Director via james.wasula@gmail.com or call +256 772 501487. Requests must detail the event date, venue, type of recording, and the intended audience or platform.

Afrigo Band, celebrated as Uganda’s longest-standing musical group, explained that these measures are vital to protecting the artistic integrity and intellectual property of their performances. “Our music is not just entertainment; it is our heritage. Unauthorised recordings compromise both our creativity and the experience of live audiences,” the band added.

The group has also instructed organisers to ensure that all vendors, contractors, and participants at events are informed of the restrictions. The move comes amid growing concerns in the entertainment industry about digital piracy and unlicensed content sharing.

Fans are urged to respect the band’s directive and enjoy live performances without recording or broadcasting without approval, safeguarding the legacy of one of Uganda’s most cherished musical institutions.

