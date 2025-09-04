NUP’s Ronald Balimwezo Cleared to Contest for Kampala Lord Mayor

‍Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga, MP for Nakawa East and the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate for Kampala City Lord Mayor, has officially been nominated.

Balimwezo arrived at the Electoral Commission offices in the company of his wife, Rachel Balimwezo, alongside several prominent political figures, including Kawempe North MP Erius Nalukola Luyimbazi, former Lubaga Division Mayor Justin Ssendikadiwa, ex-Central Division Mayor Charles Sserunjogi, Lubaga North MP Kawalya Abubaker, and NUP Deputy Spokesperson Waiswa Mufumbiro.

He submitted all required nomination documents, which included his academic qualifications, signatures from supporters, official agent, and proof of payment. After confirming all documents, Kampala District Returning Officer Rashid Hasakya officially declared his nomination valid.

Balimwezo was advised not to start campaigns until the appropriate time is communicated. “I wish you well” Hasakya said.

Following his nomination, Balimwezo headed to the NUP headquarters, where he is expected to hold discussions with party leaders in preparation for launching his campaign.

Speaking after his nomination, Balimwezo emphasized his deep understanding of Kampala’s challenges.

He further explained his motivation to run for Lord Mayor stating that his decision is not because he failed as Nakawa East MP but was influenced by two critical issues, one being the loss of his leg in a road accident caused by poor infrastructure, and the tragic deaths in the Kiteezi garbage disaster. These events pushed him to act, he said.

The Kampala Lord Mayoral race is expected to be tightly contested, with Balimwezo facing off against incumbent Erias Lukwago, who is seeking re-election on the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) ticket. Other aspirants, including Beatrice Mao, were also nominated on Tuesday.

