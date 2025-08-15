Elijah Kitaka Set to Electrify The Sun Met Kampala 2025 with Lakeside Glamour and Music

The countdown is officially on for The Sun Met Kampala 2025, set to dazzle attendees on 31st August with an unparalleled fusion of fashion, music, and luxury living. This year, the spotlight shines on Elijah Kitaka, one of Uganda’s most dynamic and soulful performers, whose electrifying stage presence is expected to set the lakeside aglow.

Hosting the evening is Sheena Holm, the internationally celebrated lifestyle personality known for her impeccable style and global event presence. Together, Kitaka and Holm promise a night where golden hour glamour meets world-class entertainment, creating a memorable experience for guests.

A Legacy of Luxury Meets an East African Twist

Originally launched in Cape Town, South Africa, The Sun Met began as an exclusive horse-racing and lifestyle event, attracting the continent’s fashion elite, A-list entertainers, and luxury brands. Over the years, it has evolved into a celebration of fashion, luxury, and sophistication, pairing high-end style with live music and a touch of champagne sparkle.

Kampala’s edition retains this legacy while giving it a fresh East African flair, set against the serene backdrop of the lakeside, where sunsets paint the sky in shades of gold and orange, giving way to a night alive with music, lights, and glamour.

A Sundowner Like No Other

Attendees can expect a curated, immersive experience:

Champagne and premium spirits to toast the golden hour

A six-DJ lineup spinning beats from dusk till late

Elijah Kitaka’s smooth vocals leading the musical journey

A lakeside runway showcasing fashion’s finest designs

From the moment guests arrive, they are transported into a world of rhythm, elegance, and indulgence — where every detail reflects the epitome of luxury by the lake.

Tickets Are Limited

With tickets in high demand, guests are encouraged to secure their spot early for Kampala’s most anticipated lifestyle event of the year. The Sun Met Kampala 2025 promises a night where elegance, energy, and style converge — and where every sunset is accompanied by a toast to life, music, and fashion.

