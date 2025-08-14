Binti Film Festival Set to Redefine African Women’s Narratives in Cinema

From 15th to 17th August 2025, Kampala will host the inaugural Binti Film Festival, a three-day celebration of African women’s voices in cinema. Founded by acclaimed Ugandan filmmaker and actress Esteri Tebandeke, the festival promises to be more than just screenings, it’s a bold statement about representation, empowerment, and storytelling.

Binti will showcase over 15 films by African women filmmakers, delving into themes such as sexual agency, body autonomy, maternal health, love, infertility, and the complexities of womanhood. Tebandeke says the aim is to present women’s stories beyond the stereotypical narratives of suffering often seen in global cinema.

“African women are complex and multi-faceted. Yes, we go through challenges, but there is also joy, resilience, and triumph. I want Binti to reflect that.” she explains

The festival’s programme includes set design masterclasses, script reading sessions, curated talks, youth-focused film bootcamps, workshops, and labs all aimed at sharpening skills and building networks within the film industry.

While rooted in Uganda, Binti has already attracted international interest. Tebandeke hopes it will one day tour Africa, using the festival as a platform to spotlight Uganda’s rich storytelling culture.

One of the unique aspects of Binti is its focus on reframing narratives around African women, ensuring stories also highlight agency, hope, and positive transformation. A documentary like Masaka to Toronto, for example, uses the lens of food specifically matoke to connect Ugandan women’s traditions with diaspora experiences in Canada, offering a fresh perspective on cultural storytelling.

The festival is free to attend and it joins a growing tradition of Ugandan film festivals aimed at encouraging local audiences to engage with homegrown cinema.

“Binti is for anyone who loves cinema, wants to see change, and values stories that reflect our truths as Africans especially as women.”

The festival is by Kiasi, in collaboration with Creative Africa Lab, Docubox – The East African Documentary Film Fund.

