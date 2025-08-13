Koffi Olomide Lands in Kampala for Afrigo Band’s Golden Jubilee – A Night Where Legends Will Dance

Under the warm embrace of a Ugandan August sky, the air at Entebbe International Airport shimmered with excitement as a giant of African music touched down. Koffi Olomide – the Congolese maestro whose voice dances like silk over rhythms – arrived to a hero’s welcome from Afrigo Band’s legendary leader Moses Matovu and Aly Allibhai, the ever-visionary CEO of Talent Africa Group.

It was not merely an arrival. It was a prelude to history. On Saturday, August 16th at Millennium Park, Lugogo, the Legends of Sound – Afrigo at 50 Golden Jubilee Concert will weave together 50 years of Ugandan musical mastery with the soulful elegance of Congolese soukous. Koffi and Afrigo Band will stand side by side – two musical rivers meeting, their waters carrying decades of memories, melodies, and magic.

When strings hum and drums speak, When voices rise like dawn over the Nile, Africa’s heart beats loud –And the world listens.

The show promises more than music; it is a grand celebration of heritage, friendship, and artistry. Fans can expect an electrifying stage, cutting-edge production, and a cultural fusion that will ignite hearts and keep feet moving until the stars fade.

Born Antoine Christophe Agbepa Mumba, Koffi Olomide is no stranger to greatness. A pioneer of the Tcha Tcho style of soukous, he has released over 30 albums, claimed multiple international accolades – including the prestigious Kora Awards – and graced the world’s most iconic stages. His poetic lyrics and magnetic performances have made him not only a star, but a custodian of African rhythm.

“This collaboration between Koffi Olomide and Afrigo Band will be a celebration of African music heritage like never before,” said Allibhai. “We are bringing together two musical giants to create an unforgettable night for Ugandan music lovers.”

Tickets are available via Stanbic FlexiPay and at the Sheraton Hotel lobby. Organisers urge fans to secure theirs early – moments like this are rare, and history waits for no one.

Event Details:

Date : Friday, August 16th, 2024

: Friday, August 16th, 2024 Venue : Millennium Park, Lugogo – Kampala

: Millennium Park, Lugogo – Kampala Tickets: Stanbic FlexiPay & Sheraton Hotel lobby

In the music, we are one. In the rhythm, we remember, and in the dance, we live forever.

Comments

comments