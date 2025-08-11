Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s 20-Year Ministry Celebration Lights Up Kampala Serena Hotel

The Kampala Serena Hotel transformed into a vibrant hub of faith and festivity on Friday night as Pastor Wilson Bugembe kicked off celebrations marking two decades of his gospel ministry. The event drew thousands of devoted fans, church leaders, and entertainment icons, setting the stage for a memorable night in Uganda’s gospel music history.

By late afternoon, the hotel’s entrance was alive with excitement. Fans dressed to impress queued up, clutching Bibles and phones alike, ready to witness a milestone honouring the man whose melodies have been a cornerstone of their spiritual lives for 20 years.

Rather than a typical concert, Bugembe, in partnership with Fenon Records, delivered a multisensory theatrical journey through his career. The show featured live drama, archival-inspired visuals, and special guest appearances that turned the evening into a moving narrative of faith and artistry.

One standout moment was the staging of “Kani,” where beloved personalities like Mama Nakajanko, comedian Amooti, and Coco Must Shine brought the song’s story to life, eliciting laughter and tears from the audience.

The energy soared further when surprise guests Kasuku, Mendo, Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Hannington Bugingo joined Bugembe on stage for a spirited performance of “Biliba Bitya,” sparking a spontaneous celebration.

The night reached peak excitement with a lively segment featuring Rema Namakula, Allan Cruz, Kapere Lufotose, and Kalele. Together with Bugembe, they transformed the concert into a joyous street party atmosphere inside the elegant Serena halls, especially during the hit “Mpangira Akawala.”

More than a retrospective, the event underscored Bugembe’s unique ability to blend gospel with mainstream appeal while maintaining a powerful message. His two-decade journey continues to inspire unity across religious leaders, celebrities, and fans alike.

As the night drew to a close and the crowd lingered in celebration, it was clear that Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s legacy is not just being remembered — it’s still unfolding.

