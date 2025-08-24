Abdel Raouf Leads Sudan’s Historic CHAN 2024 Run: “Every Victory Brings Smiles Back Home”

Sudan’s football dreams are soaring at the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN PAMOJA), and one name has become synonymous with their success: Abdelrazig Taha Yagoub Omer, affectionately known as Abdel Raouf. The 32-year-old midfield maestro has been pivotal in the Falcons of Jediane’s historic journey to the semi-finals, earning two TotalEnergies Man of the Match awards and capturing the hearts of fans across Africa.

In an exclusive interview with CAFonline.com, Raouf reflected on the challenges, triumphs, and responsibilities of representing a nation navigating difficult times off the pitch.

Sudan stunned the continent by topping a tough Group D that included African powerhouses Senegal, Nigeria, and Congo. “These are some of the strongest teams in African football, with rich traditions,” Raouf said. “But our technical staff created brilliant plans, and we players executed them with precision. I feel proud to be part of this group that has made history.”

The highlight came in a spectacular 4-0 victory over Nigeria, during which Raouf scored twice. “It was a historic match. Scoring was great, but the team’s performance was even more important. Every player gave their all, and the result reflected our unity.”

The Man Behind the Magic

Raouf credits his success to teamwork and guidance from mentors. “The secret is simple — teamwork. If I shine, it’s because of the support of my teammates and the guidance of the technical staff,” he said. “Coach Kwesi Appiah is more than a coach — he’s like a godfather to us. He motivates us, stands by us, and brings respect and unity to the team.”

Raised in Port Sudan, Raouf’s journey began with a passion for football and the mentorship of coaches like Appiah and Florent Ibenge at Al-Hilal. “After God Almighty, I owe them for guiding me to this level,” he said.

With Sudan facing political and social challenges, Raouf sees football as more than a game. “Our people are going through a lot, and football has become one of the few sources of joy. Every victory brings smiles to Sudanese faces, and that alone pushes us to give everything on the pitch,” he said.

Despite a domestic league that has been intermittently suspended, Raouf and his teammates have maintained competitive form, aided by a condensed league format last year and ongoing efforts by the Sudanese FA to restart the league.

For Raouf, CHAN is not only a chance for Sudan to shine but also a vital opportunity for local players across Africa. “CHAN allows local players to showcase their talent, attract attention from bigger clubs, and use this stage to build professional careers. Young players should take it seriously, work hard, and stay disciplined,” he urged.

Ambitions and the Road Ahead

As Sudan heads into the knockout stages, Raouf’s ambitions are clear. “Personally, my goal is to give my best in every match until the final. As a team, our ambition is clear — we want to win the CHAN title. Nothing less,” he said.

Sudan’s remarkable CHAN run, driven by Abdel Raouf’s leadership and skill, has reignited national pride and reminded Africa why the tournament is a showcase of talent, resilience, and hope. With the semi-finals looming, the Falcons of Jediane and their midfield general are ready to etch an unforgettable chapter in Sudanese football history.

