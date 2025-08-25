Janet Kataha Museveni Applauds Uganda Cranes for Inspiring National Pride

First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni has publicly lauded the Uganda Cranes for their remarkable performance and unwavering dedication, highlighting their role in uplifting national morale and inspiring millions of Ugandans.

In a message shared on her official Twitter handle, the First Lady expressed heartfelt gratitude to the national football team, saying: “To our remarkable UgandaCranes, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible passion & resilience. Each of you played a vital role in writing a new chapter of pride for our nation, inspiring Ugandans who support you with deep affection and enthusiasm.”

Her message underscores the significance of the team’s achievements, which go beyond the football pitch. The Uganda Cranes’ resilience, teamwork, and determination have, in her words, “written a new chapter of pride for our nation,” reminding citizens of the unifying power of sports. For many Ugandans, the team’s recent successes have been a source of joy, hope, and national unity, especially amid challenging times.

Sports analysts say that such recognition from prominent leaders not only boosts the morale of players but also encourages young aspiring athletes to pursue their dreams with dedication. The First Lady’s acknowledgement highlights the importance of celebrating national talent and fostering a culture of support around Uganda’s sporting heroes.

As the Uganda Cranes continue to train and compete on the international stage, Janet Kataha Museveni’s tribute serves as both an appreciation of their past achievements and a motivational call for continued excellence. Ugandans from all walks of life have taken to social media to echo her sentiments, applauding the team for their perseverance, teamwork, and the pride they bring to the country.

This gesture reinforces the deep connection between sports and national identity, emphasising that the Cranes’ achievements are not only athletic milestones but also moments of collective national celebration.

