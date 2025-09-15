Oil Vandalism Threatens Uganda’s 2026 Production Target: Bunyoro Residents warned

Authorities have issued a strong warning to residents in the oil-rich Bunyoro sub-region against interfering with government oil and gas infrastructure, cautioning that acts of vandalism could jeopardize Uganda’s goal of achieving first oil production by 2026.

Bunyoro is currently home to several major oil and gas projects, including the 1,443-kilometre East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), central processing facilities for both the Tilenga and Kingfisher oil fields, drilling rigs, the Kabaleega International Airport, and the Kabaale Industrial Park.

Professor Augustus Nuwagaba, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, emphasized the importance of community involvement in protecting these developments. “We ask Bunyoro residents to jealously guard oil installations and work with the government to safeguard projects that are driving national progress,” he said.

Nuwagaba warned that incidents of theft or sabotage pose a threat to the sector’s advancement and could result in delays to commercial oil production. His comments follow a recent crackdown by police in the Albertine region, who began probing extensive theft of construction materials from EACOP project sites in Hoima and Buliisa districts in August.

Among those apprehended were two Chinese nationals, Qiao Tian Peng and Zhang Dong Geng, accused of collaborating with local individuals to steal items such as drums, aluminium cable wires, and fuel worth Shs114 million. Their arrest came after a whistleblower alerted EACOP management and security personnel. The suspects were brought before court and remanded, while investigations into additional cases continue.

Julius Hakiza, spokesperson for the Albertine Region Police, confirmed that the initial case was documented at Kabaale Police Station on August 12, 2025, under CRB 468/2025, before being moved to the Hoima District Rural Central Police Station. With the country aiming to begin oil production in 2026, officials stress that protecting vital infrastructure is key to maximizing the benefits of Uganda’s petroleum resources.

