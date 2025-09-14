Bududa Families Flee Floods With Nothing But Their Lives

On Saturday, heavy rains led to widespread flooding in Bududa District, submerging multiple homes and wiping out crops like coffee and bananas. Yunus Wakooli, the LCI Chairperson of Nabilulya Village in Namakudo Parish, Bushika Sub-County, identified Nabilulya, Shirobo, and Bunamasongo North as the areas most severely affected. He emphasized that “affected households urgently need support.”

Maimuna Namutosi, a resident of Nabilulya Village, recounted how the floodwaters rose rapidly, forcing her and her children to abandon their home and belongings. She pleaded with the government for immediate assistance and asked to be resettled to a safer area.

Penina Namono, another local resident, reported that the floods not only destroyed her possessions but also resulted in the death of two of her cows. She mentioned that some families displaced by the flooding have taken shelter at Bushaki Primary School.

Solome Juliet Namara, the Bududa Resident District Commissioner, confirmed the occurrence of the disaster, stating that several shops were also inundated. She informed reporters that she had already contacted Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who promised to provide relief support to the affected communities. Namara further explained that the Bududa District Disaster Committee intends to establish temporary shelters for those displaced, while plans for long-term resettlement are developed.

