Honoring Heritage: Karamoja’s Cultural Festival Marks End of First Cycle

The 9th edition of the Karamoja Cultural Festival concluded on Saturday, September 13, following five days dedicated to honoring the region’s diverse cultural traditions. Hosted in Nakapiripirit District, the festival welcomed participants from all nine districts of Karamoja, along with government officials and guests from neighboring nations such as Kenya, South Sudan, and Ethiopia.

The lively celebration included traditional dances, cultural showcases, displays of local cuisine and crafts, and peace-building dialogues. This year’s festival marked the end of the first cycle, which has seen the event rotate annually through each of the region’s nine districts. The second cycle is set to kick off next year in Moroto District, continuing the effort to safeguard and celebrate Karamoja’s cultural heritage.

Festival organizers highlighted its goals of encouraging cultural diversity, supporting peaceful community relations, and promoting tourism as a key element of long-term development.

