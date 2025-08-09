World’s Largest Archaeological Museum to Open in Egypt on November 1, 2025

Egypt’s long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) — set to be the largest archaeological museum in the world — will officially open its doors to the public on November 1, 2025, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Wednesday during a Cabinet meeting at the New Administrative Capital. The date was formally approved by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Madbouly directed all relevant ministries and authorities to expedite final preparations to ensure the museum and its surrounding Giza Plateau area — just two kilometers northwest of the Pyramids — are fully ready. He emphasized that the grand opening must reflect the museum’s immense cultural and historical importance.

The $1 billion architectural marvel, designed by the Irish firm Heneghan Peng Architects, takes the form of a chamfered triangle inspired by the geometry of the nearby pyramids. Its striking translucent stone façade is expected to become a landmark in its own right.

Construction, a joint venture between BESIX and Orascom Construction, began in 2006, with the GEM set to redefine how Egypt’s ancient heritage is presented to the world. Owned by the Government of Egypt and managed under the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the facility aims to combine tradition with innovation on an unprecedented scale.

World-Class Exhibits

The GEM’s Grand Staircase will greet visitors with 87 royal statues and monumental artifacts, including the colossal statue of King Ramses II. For the first time, the entire Tutankhamun collection — over 5,000 treasures from the boy king’s tomb — will be displayed together, including his golden death mask, chariots, and personal belongings.

Other highlights include Khufu’s Solar Boat, a 4,500-year-old cedar vessel preserved in a dedicated building, and vast exhibition halls arranged chronologically, spanning from the Prehistoric era to the Greco-Roman period. Visitors will encounter royal mummies, intricate reliefs, ancient jewelry, and everyday objects that bring Egypt’s history to life.

Cutting-Edge Visitor Experience

The museum integrates augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and a dedicated mobile app to enrich the visitor journey. It also features an 800-seat auditorium, children’s museum, educational center, conservation facility, and an array of restaurants, shops, and leisure spaces.

The opening is expected to draw global attention, cementing Egypt’s position as a cultural tourism powerhouse. Officials are calling it a once-in-a-generation milestone — a project that will not only safeguard Egypt’s heritage but also redefine how the world experiences ancient history.

