Tooro’s Karuzika Palace Comes Alive in Celebration of King Oyo’s 30 year Reign

The Tooro Kingdom was filled with vibrant celebration today as it marked 30 years since the coronation of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, with the grand event taking place at the historic Karuzika Palace in Fort Portal Tourism City.

The day’s events commenced with a moving thanksgiving service, led by Bishop Reuben Kisembo of the Ruwenzori Diocese. The celebration attracted hundreds of attendees, including government officials, ministers, traditional leaders from both Uganda and abroad, as well as members of the royal family.

Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Anita Annet Among, attended as the Chief Guest on behalf of President Museveni, joining others in paying tribute to the Omukama’s thirty-year reign.

From captivating cultural displays to moments of royal grace, this pictorial offers a glimpse into a day filled with heritage, togetherness, and festive spirit.

